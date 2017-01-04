Navajo Generating Station threatened with closure Headwinds from retrofits and cheap natural gas undercut the economics of the coal-fired power plant in Page, Arizona. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hTLQRq Salt River Project spokesman Scott Harrelson talks about the future of the Navajo Generating Station coal-burning plant near Page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.