Navajo Generating Station threatened ...

Navajo Generating Station threatened with closure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Navajo Generating Station threatened with closure Headwinds from retrofits and cheap natural gas undercut the economics of the coal-fired power plant in Page, Arizona. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hTLQRq Salt River Project spokesman Scott Harrelson talks about the future of the Navajo Generating Station coal-burning plant near Page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Page Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Scrap Stamp N Sew (Oct '14) Oct '14 Jon and Marie And... 1
Job offer in Page AZ (Aug '14) Aug '14 Carol 1
News Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14) Jun '14 near Padre Bay 1
News Park Announces Work on Castle Rock Cut to Begin (Feb '09) Jun '14 Bay 2
News Good News For Boaters: Lake Powell Rising Due T... (Jun '14) Jun '14 near Padre Bay 1
Review: SOS Employment Group (Jun '14) Jun '14 Evangeline henry 1
News Fiesta Mexicana is Opening in Avondale, Arizona (Feb '14) Feb '14 F Garvin 1
See all Page Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Page Forum Now

Page Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Page Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Page, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,323,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC