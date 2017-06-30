Team Mitchell is about getting to spend as much time together as possible
For Tina and Brad Mitchell, starting their own business, Team Mitchell, wasn't about making a profit--it was about getting to spend as much time together as possible. Before creating Team Mitchell, Brad owned his own landscaping business in Owensboro for three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MADD part II
|5 min
|teensy
|11
|Inmate
|37 min
|teensy
|2
|Linwood Paducah Chrysler-Dodge fail.
|1 hr
|ShutTheFrontDoor
|14
|Does anyone else feel overwhelmed
|1 hr
|Tootsie
|13
|Freddie and tlo to wed soon!!
|1 hr
|DEADPOOL
|2
|WPSD can't win (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Miguel
|6
|carlot at kohls
|1 hr
|Miguel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC