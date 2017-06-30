Paducah woman arrested after domestic disturbance
Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to the 400 block of Milliken Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Deputy Trent Hardin with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department said deputies found Haynes trying to hide behind a tree. Deputies found a baggie with methamphetamine in it near her hiding spot.
