Paducah to get $19 million in floodwall funds

By Laurel Black The Paducah Sun Paducah will receive more than $19 million in federal funds to help with the rehabilitation of its floodwall, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday. The appropriation marks a big step forward for the $32.5 million Ohio River Shoreline Reconstruction Project, for which a cost-sharing agreement has been in the works since 1998.

