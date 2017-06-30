Paducah, KY man arrested during traffic stop after being indicted by...
The warrant was signed on Monday, July 3, with a charge of contempt of court, stating "defendant to show cause why his bond should not be revoked". On Sunday, July 2 around 10 a.m., KSP Trooper Aaron Acree stopped a truck being driven by Holsapple on Highway 93 because Holsapple was not wearing his seatbelt.
