Moped crash leads to arrest in McCracken Co., KY

The crash happened at 4:26 p.m. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office received a call for an injury collision. Police said Justin Triplett, 31, was driving a 2013 Moped west bound on Elmdale Road when for unknown reasons, Triplett left the roadway and lost control of the moped.

