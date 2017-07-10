McCracken listed 4th for homelessness

McCracken listed 4th for homelessness

By Mason Blanford The Paducah Sun A 2017 survey by the Kentucky Housing Corporation reported McCracken County had the fourth-highest number of homeless residents in the state. Of the 118 counties surveyed by Kentucky Housing -- Fayette and Jefferson counties conducted independent counts -- McCracken County reported 0.29 percent of its population living in short-term or inadequate shelter.

