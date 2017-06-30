Man on skateboard thwarts robbery at a Paducah, KY bank
An attempted robbery in Paducah, Kentucky was thwarted by a passer-by on a skate board on Friday, June 30. A 20-year-old woman was making a deposit at Regions Bank, located at 2921 Broadway, around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a man ran from Broadway and threatened her with a piece of rebar. The man demanded her money and tried to hit her with the bar.
