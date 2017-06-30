GARMER & PRATHER, PLLC AND ST. JOHN & ST. JOHN, LLC APPELLANTS v. INDEPENDENCE BANK AS ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF KIRA KELLEY BRYANT APPELLEE BEFORE: JOHNSON, JONES, AND THOMPSON, JUDGES.BRIEFS FOR APPELLANTS: E. Frederick Straub, Jessica Shay Morgan, Paducah, Kentucky BRIEF FOR APPELLEE: Charles E. Moore, Owensboro, Kentucky Garmer & Prather, PLLC and St. John & St. John, LLC appeal from a McCracken Circuit Court order granting Independence Bank's motion for summary judgment.

