DOE Releases Request for Proposals fo...

DOE Releases Request for Proposals for Portsmouth Paducah Project...

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Huntington News

The U.S. Department of Energy issued a Request for Proposals for the Portsmouth Paducah Project Office Technical Support Services acquisition. A Time-and-Materials contract with a Firm-Fixed-Price Contract Line Item Number and an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity CLIN, under which FFP task orders can be issued is anticipated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bub wooley (Jun '16) 33 min Stephanie Stalls 31
Where is BatGirl? 1 hr Have fun with that 12
My birthday 1 hr Unknown 1
wtf 2 hr Randy 2
How much does Genova Plastics in Paducah pay fo... (Feb '16) 5 hr Lmaooo 14
Beacon dragway (Jul '13) 6 hr Chuck Norris 21
Sexiest part of a woman's body (Nov '12) 7 hr The hotness known... 38
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 282,223,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC