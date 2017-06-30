DOE Releases Request for Proposals for Portsmouth Paducah Project...
The U.S. Department of Energy issued a Request for Proposals for the Portsmouth Paducah Project Office Technical Support Services acquisition. A Time-and-Materials contract with a Firm-Fixed-Price Contract Line Item Number and an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity CLIN, under which FFP task orders can be issued is anticipated.
