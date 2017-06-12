WKCTC President Anton Reese has a "Re...

WKCTC President Anton Reese has a "Regional Vision"

Dr. Anton Reese, President of WKCTC was the guest speaker at the monthly Ballard County Chamber meeting on Tuesday, June 13 at the Bluegrass Restaurant in LaCenter. Pastor Rodney Hill opened with prayer and John Wood asked that everyone get together for a picture with the new 'Work Ready Community' signs.

