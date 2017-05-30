UK's Paducah engineering program rais...

UK's Paducah engineering program raising enrollment

West Kentucky News

By David Zoeller The Paducah Sun A unique partnership that began 20 years ago to provide west Kentucky students access to an engineering degree close to home - and area employers access to engineering talent - continues today with plans to increase enrollment by 50 percent. That partnership, better known as the University of Kentucky College of Engineering's Paducah campus, is paying dividends for the region and the rest of the state, according to Larry Holloway, interim dean of the UK College of Engineering.

