Tropical Storm Cindy expected to brin...

Tropical Storm Cindy expected to bring rain to region

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: West Kentucky News

The Paducah Sun The effects of Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico will hit Kentucky starting Thursday but should trickle off toward the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, there is a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday.

