Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in...

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in McCracken Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 26 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Two people from southwest Kentucky are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest early Monday, June 26, 2017. On Monday at 12:26 a.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 silver color Oldsmobile minivan for traffic violations on John Puryear Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You Will Never Know 1 min Anonamiss 13
Big TLO 3 min !!! 10
Tina in jail 9 min !!! 11
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Bill Nye 909
Tony hamilton 1 hr tax time receipt 25
Bull shark spotted on lane road 2 hr The Tall Cool One 7
CaryV6 3 hr Hmmmmmm 10
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC