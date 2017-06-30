Singing at the Lakes

Singing at the Lakes

Tuesday Jun 27

The Lakes of Paducah is a wonderful assisted living facility here in our community. Wednesday night, as our 2017 SUMMER OF SERVICE continued, our goal was to "love on" the Lakes residents - some of our faithful church members are among those residents - and to provide for everyone gathered an evening of beautiful and inspirational music.

