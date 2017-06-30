Repair work set for dam
The Paducah Sun The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring river conditions for repair of multiple consecutive wicket holes at Locks and Dam 52. The dam repair contractor has buoys attached to anchors located 1,000 feet above the navigational pass. These buoys restrict navigational pass width on the Kentucky side to 825 feet from the 600-foot chamber wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|2 min
|Marcus
|8,953
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|16 min
|Chanta53
|5,624
|John Huddleston the woman beater.
|20 min
|Rennie553
|3
|deadpool
|49 min
|FlabbyMcSatchelAss
|17
|Paducah IRS and US mail closed down. WTH?
|59 min
|Paducah morons
|11
|Trash keeps getting deleted
|1 hr
|tylerfndurden
|2
|Where is BatGirl?
|1 hr
|mechelle
|8
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC