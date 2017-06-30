Repair work set for dam

Repair work set for dam

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: West Kentucky News

The Paducah Sun The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring river conditions for repair of multiple consecutive wicket holes at Locks and Dam 52. The dam repair contractor has buoys attached to anchors located 1,000 feet above the navigational pass. These buoys restrict navigational pass width on the Kentucky side to 825 feet from the 600-foot chamber wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 2 min Marcus 8,953
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 16 min Chanta53 5,624
John Huddleston the woman beater. 20 min Rennie553 3
deadpool 49 min FlabbyMcSatchelAss 17
Paducah IRS and US mail closed down. WTH? 59 min Paducah morons 11
Trash keeps getting deleted 1 hr tylerfndurden 2
Where is BatGirl? 1 hr mechelle 8
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,596 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC