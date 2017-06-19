'Pink' drug defendants face federal indictment
By Joshua Roberts The Paducah Sun U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn Jr. spoke candidly Thursday about Kentucky's opioid "epidemic" after two Calvert City men were arraigned on federal drug charges. His words came during a news conference at the federal courthouse in Paducah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Mata From Dillairds paducah ky
|4 min
|TheGuysheisFucking
|1
|Heather Clark at Acadamy Sports
|50 min
|Jstbeinghonest
|1
|Nancy busted for Meth
|1 hr
|News flash
|1
|Americans must embrace Muslim heritage
|1 hr
|George
|29
|CaryV3.0 Meth story
|2 hr
|Friend of Navyman
|1
|The courts need my money
|2 hr
|Psycho
|4
|Pls help
|2 hr
|Tommy tutone
|3
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC