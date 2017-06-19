Paducah Police Dept. to host 'Coffee ...

Paducah Police Dept. to host 'Coffee with a Cop'

The public is invited to meet the officers and discuss community issues at Dunkin Donuts on Hinkleville Road at 9 a.m. a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, is designed to break down barriers and allow for a relaxed one-on-one interaction.

