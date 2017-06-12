Paducah PD: Man, woman may have used ...

Paducah PD: Man, woman may have used stolen EBT card

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are trying to identify a man and woman believed to be involved in the use of a stolen EBT card at Walmart. According to police, a woman called after discovering her wallet had been misplaced or stolen on May 7. She told police that her wallet contained her EBT card and several pieces of identification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Court is a coming 16 min DEADPOOL 114
Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed 29 min James Placek 6
Ode to tea low 3 hr Remington 4
2 days till jail 3 hr Remington 3
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 3 hr Chattanooga baby 8,903
MellerMushroom 5 hr Pizzafreak 16
Who is Julie Rushing? (Jan '11) 5 hr Paducah Repo man 28
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC