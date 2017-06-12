Paducah PD: Man, woman may have used stolen EBT card
Police in Paducah, Kentucky are trying to identify a man and woman believed to be involved in the use of a stolen EBT card at Walmart. According to police, a woman called after discovering her wallet had been misplaced or stolen on May 7. She told police that her wallet contained her EBT card and several pieces of identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
