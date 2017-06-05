Paducah man injured in truck vs. pede...

Paducah man injured in truck vs. pedestrian crash in McCracken Co., KY

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

A Paducah man was injured Sunday morning after being hit by a driver while on the side of the road following a moped accident. On June 4 at approximately 12:05 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was notified of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4700 block of Benton Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Showtime Bar 13 min Barb 2
Sing to the jury 2 hr git 4
The worst bosses in this area (Jul '16) 3 hr nope 31
Teletech (Dec '14) 3 hr figures 56
Swinger clubs or groups around Paducah area 4 hr Couple Next Door 3
Where is a good( Pain Clinic) 6 hr truth 4
Driftwood 7 hr DatDik 13
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC