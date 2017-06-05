Paducah man injured in truck vs. pedestrian crash in McCracken Co., KY
A Paducah man was injured Sunday morning after being hit by a driver while on the side of the road following a moped accident. On June 4 at approximately 12:05 a.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was notified of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4700 block of Benton Road.
