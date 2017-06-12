Paducah man arrested after leading deputy on high-speed chase

An early morning traffic stop in Graves County lands a Paducah man behind bars after he allegedly led a deputy on a high-speed chase. Deputy Richard Edwards tried to stop a motorcycle on Kentucky 131 in Mayfield for a traffic violation just after midnight on Monday, June 12. The driver, Robert Kalafat, 21, was not able to make a sharp turn on KY 131 at KY 483 and Deputy Edwards was able to take Kalafat into custody.

