Paducah, KY woman killed in two-car crash in Graves Co.
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that on Friday at 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a two-car crash on US 45 North in front of the old General Tire plant. The investigation showed that a car operated by Sarita Robinson, 56, of Paducah, was traveling south on US 45 North when her vehicle hydroplaned in a heavy rain storm.
