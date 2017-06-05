Owensboro Daviess County Regional air...

Owensboro Daviess County Regional airport partners with Bowling Green, Paducah

1 hr ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is joining forces with two other Western Kentucky airports all in an effort to boost flight numbers. The three managers say there isn't competition between the three because they each offer different flights.

