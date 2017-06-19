New memorial planned for 1997 Kentuck...

New memorial planned for 1997 Kentucky school shooting

The Paducah Sun reports that organizers are seeking public donations for the memorial commemorating the shooting at Heath High School that left three students dead and others injured. Plans to develop a new memorial began earlier this year when community members lobbied the McCracken County School Board to approve relocating pieces of an existing memorial at Heath Middle School to a more accessible site.

