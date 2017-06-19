Missing Paducah man found dead in crashed vehicle on I-24
According to McCracken County deputies, they responded to a report of vehicle tracks leading from I-24 onto the eastbound grassy shoulder at the 13.5 mile marker at Clarks River. Deputies found that the tracks led into a wooded area and down a large overgrown embankment.
