Missing Paducah man found dead in crashed vehicle on I-24

According to McCracken County deputies, they responded to a report of vehicle tracks leading from I-24 onto the eastbound grassy shoulder at the 13.5 mile marker at Clarks River. Deputies found that the tracks led into a wooded area and down a large overgrown embankment.

