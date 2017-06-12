Meetings and Services

Meetings and Services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cadiz Record

Watercolor Artists Guild of Trigg, Lyon and Caldwell counties meets from 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the John L. Street Library in Cadiz and the third Monday of each month at the George Coon Public Library in Princeton. For more information, contact Mary 601-3639.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tlo needs help 42 min No Fox Given 2
Paducah Topix Forum 2 hr Tootsie 20
Somebody stealing dogs 2 hr !!! 32
Court is a coming 2 hr !!! 110
why did tina get arrested (Jul '15) 5 hr DEADPOOL 18
Concrete Custard 5 hr Fatty 1
Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10) 7 hr Marcus 5,573
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,742,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC