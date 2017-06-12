Meetings and Services
Watercolor Artists Guild of Trigg, Lyon and Caldwell counties meets from 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the John L. Street Library in Cadiz and the third Monday of each month at the George Coon Public Library in Princeton. For more information, contact Mary 601-3639.
