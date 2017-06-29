McCracken Sheriff says Paducah is tar...

McCracken Sheriff says Paducah is target for recent scam

Tuesday Jun 27

An individual claiming to be Sgt. Davis from the sheriff's office calls people and says there's a warrant for their arrest, before giving instructions on how they can avoid being arrested by sending money.

