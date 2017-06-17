Man Faces New Charges After Driving Wrong Way on Interstate
A Kentucky man faces 34 new charges after authorities said he drove a garbage truck into oncoming traffic on Interstate 24 in March. The Paducah Sun reports that a grand jury on Friday indicted 23-year-old Dalton Lampley on seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and 25 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
