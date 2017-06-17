Man Faces New Charges After Driving W...

Man Faces New Charges After Driving Wrong Way on Interstate

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

A Kentucky man faces 34 new charges after authorities said he drove a garbage truck into oncoming traffic on Interstate 24 in March. The Paducah Sun reports that a grand jury on Friday indicted 23-year-old Dalton Lampley on seven counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and 25 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lying azz btch 8 min Danielmilacoomr 1
Tlo 11 min She is innocent 3
Amy that cuts hair and sells drugs in paducah area 34 min Popo 4
Ryder from fantasy world (Apr '15) 39 min Durr 8
Rumpshakers 45 min Durr 8
mobile patrol mccracken 1 hr nope 10
Looking for any information on Matt Baker of Pa... 2 hr Ron White 3
Channel 6 news Stephanie Martinez.... 3 hr me 38
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC