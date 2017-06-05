Man accused of causing death of former judge-executive to go on trial

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun The case involving a Paducah man charged with the death of former McCracken Judge-Executive Van Newberry will go to trial early next year. Willie G. Holsapple, 68, appeared for a pretrial conference Thursday in McCracken Circuit Court, and McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer scheduled his trial to start on Jan. 16. Attorneys estimated the proceedings would take four days.

