Man accused of causing death of former judge-executive to go on trial
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun The case involving a Paducah man charged with the death of former McCracken Judge-Executive Van Newberry will go to trial early next year. Willie G. Holsapple, 68, appeared for a pretrial conference Thursday in McCracken Circuit Court, and McCracken Circuit Judge Craig Clymer scheduled his trial to start on Jan. 16. Attorneys estimated the proceedings would take four days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|centerpoint
|21 min
|Bitchasswhore7414
|17
|Meth Bust South Side Surprise Surprise
|34 min
|SayWhaNow
|3
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Marcus
|8,892
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Marcus
|5,563
|Court is a coming
|3 hr
|Queen Low
|42
|Mr & Miss Paducah Pageant
|4 hr
|CaptainObvious
|13
|MellerMushroom
|5 hr
|Hubert
|8
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC