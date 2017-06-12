Kentucky Infrastructure Authority app...

Kentucky Infrastructure Authority approves three loans at June meeting

Kentucky Press News Service Three loans were recently approved by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority at the June board meeting held in Frankfort. Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency, McCracken County The authority approved a federally assisted Fund A loan for $9.1 million to construct a 10 million-gallon combined sewer storage tank as the first phase of the Harrison Street project.

