Kentucky Infrastructure Authority approves three loans at June meeting
Kentucky Press News Service Three loans were recently approved by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority at the June board meeting held in Frankfort. Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency, McCracken County The authority approved a federally assisted Fund A loan for $9.1 million to construct a 10 million-gallon combined sewer storage tank as the first phase of the Harrison Street project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who's cooking meth on southside? (Sep '14)
|5 min
|LOL
|5
|Review: Larry Meadows Body Shop (Aug '10)
|7 min
|Yes
|80
|court update
|27 min
|Yo Honnah
|3
|Disappearing DUI X2 threads part II
|58 min
|No Fox Given
|1
|the cockroaches dispersed part II
|1 hr
|No Fox Given
|1
|Parkview bankrupt
|1 hr
|Val
|4
|Knuckle Up Tattoo Company (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Brody
|63
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC