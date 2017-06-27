Heath High School memorial to be relocated
Three students died in the incident, and five were injured. "It was the only [school shooting], to my knowledge, where the victims were using their first amendment rights, because they were in a prayer circle," Steve Shelby said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tip Jar
|9 min
|Paducah Native
|12
|Americans must embrace Muslim heritage
|24 min
|Coming to your city
|124
|Autumn Dawes
|28 min
|Erin
|1
|Tony Hamilton (Oct '16)
|31 min
|The boss of this ...
|6
|Tony hamilton
|56 min
|TBird
|10
|You Will Never Know
|1 hr
|Anonamiss
|2
|Red Mclaren 570S
|1 hr
|Southern Charm
|2
|Jennifer Horbelt (Dec '14)
|Mon
|ORLY
|43
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC