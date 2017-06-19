Harper Country Ham fire's cause remai...

Harper Country Ham fire's cause remains undetermined

By John Pfeifer The Paducah Sun The state fire marshal's office has completed its portion of the investigation into the Feb. 8 fire at Harper Country Ham in Clinton and still lists the cause as "undetermined," according to Elizabeth Goss Kuhn, executive director for the Office of Communications at the state Public Protection Cabinet. Although the fire marshal's work is finished, Kuhn said the office continues to assist other parties still conducting investigations.

