Former Vanderbilt basketball star rep...

Former Vanderbilt basketball star reported missing in Kentucky

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WKRN

According to Paducah police, the 64-year-old's wife said she last saw him at their home Monday night when he went to bed around 8:45 p.m. Kim Ford told authorities he usually left their house at 5:30 a.m. and she was asleep when he left Tuesday morning. She reported said she hasn't seen or heard from him since Monday night, noting it is unlike her husband not to call or return text messages.

