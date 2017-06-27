Falling gas prices to fuel holiday trips

By David Zoeller The Paducah Sun While the July 4 holiday is approaching, no major fireworks are expected at the gas pump as the average price of fuel continues to drop locally and nationally. Average retail gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12 a gallon, according to a survey of 2,623 gas outlets by GasBuddy, a website that tracks gas prices.

