DUI crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

DUI crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KFVS12

A DUI crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 7 sent one woman to the hospital and then to jail. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Clarks River Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Somebody stealing dogs 4 min FightClub 28
Court is a coming 10 min SoRude 37
MellerMushroom 41 min Jingling 6
Stefanie Martinez 45 min Jingling 6
Fulton scam 1 hr Hegone 2
McCracken needs renamed 1 hr OvO 2
Paducah resident James K. weighs 850lbs on nati... 3 hr kory 48
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,968 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC