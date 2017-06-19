Drivers asked to avoid Paducah, KY ar...

Drivers asked to avoid Paducah, KY area due to high water

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: KFVS12

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Paducah, Kentucky area for the next several hours due to high levels of water over the roads. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew reported that water over the road at various locations has crews out at this time trying to put up Water Over Road signs.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for McCracken County was issued at June 20 at 4:27PM EDT

