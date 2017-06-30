Crews respond to explosion at Kentuck...

Crews respond to explosion at Kentucky processing plant

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield told WPSD-TV that the explosion was reported Friday at the Darling Ingredients plant in Paducah. Paducah Fire Department spokeswoman Pam Spencer told West Kentucky Star that a boiler exploded, injuring one worker, though not seriously, and sending debris across the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
You keep deletin', I keep repeatin', I keep on ... 24 min Moo 6
Weight...190 25 min DEADPOOL 1
Disappearing Threads 27 min DEADPOOL 5
Julie Hideg 1 hr Oneupper 3
Nationality...American 1 hr teensy 4
best main management dr in Paducah? 1 hr Tyrone 8
Black Guys 2 hr Jodey 30
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC