Concerts in the Park in Paducah canceled for Friday night

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Due to the weather, Concerts in the Park at the Noble Park Amphitheatre in Paducah, Kentucky has been canceled for Friday, June 23. Events scheduled for Saturday, June 24 are still scheduled as planned.

