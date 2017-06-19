Concerts in the Park in Paducah canceled for Friday night
Due to the weather, Concerts in the Park at the Noble Park Amphitheatre in Paducah, Kentucky has been canceled for Friday, June 23. Events scheduled for Saturday, June 24 are still scheduled as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Road blocks
|40 min
|local
|31
|whats going next to aspen dental?
|1 hr
|paducah businessman
|2
|How much meth can brandy sell before spending t...
|1 hr
|this guy not this...
|20
|Ryder from fantasy world (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|facebook stalker
|18
|Why don't people believe
|2 hr
|spectrum
|8
|Rumpshakers
|8 hr
|Wimpey
|12
|Americans must embrace Muslim heritage
|10 hr
|Hehe
|122
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC