Businesses urged to prepare for eclip...

Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds

There are 1 comment on the West Kentucky News story from Yesterday, titled Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

The Paducah Sun It's an event that could rival Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus for the "Greatest Show on Earth" title -- the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse that will sweep across 14 states, including 10 Kentucky counties. With Paducah in the path of the eclipse, state and local agencies are preparing for a massive influx of visitors.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bret

United States

#1 Yesterday
Your kidding right?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paducah's new Mayor 16 min bahhahahahaha 31
Catfish Kitchen 40 min Fisherman 1
Rolling Hills 42 min Member 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 1 hr Rattlesnake Pete 901
Rumpshakers 2 hr Bikersupporter 11
Review: Larry Meadows Body Shop (Aug '10) 2 hr Marshall 80
Americans must embrace Muslim heritage 2 hr Paducah supports ... 70
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for McCracken County was issued at June 22 at 4:03AM EDT

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC