Bardwell woman admits to killing husband

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun BARDWELL -- With less than a week before her trial was scheduled to begin, a Bardwell woman accused of killing her husband and shooting another man, accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Carlisle Circuit Court. Originally charged with murder and four counts attempted murder, Martha Ligon, 68, pleaded "guilty but mentally ill" to amended charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and second-degree wanton endangerment.

