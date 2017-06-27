Aspen Dental gives free services to Veterans in the Heartland
Aspen Dental employees in the Heartland were part of the Aspen Dental's Healthy Mouth Movement which includes locations in Marion, IL and Paducah, KY. Paducah is one location of nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices which opened their doors to provide free dental care to thousands of Veteran's across the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossfit dig deep
|6 min
|Laura
|6
|Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12)
|34 min
|Chanta53
|8,944
|Keep A Word - Drop A Word (Feb '10)
|35 min
|Chanta53
|5,616
|Parkview (Jul '15)
|45 min
|Thieves
|206
|Parkview bankrupt
|1 hr
|Mary
|19
|MellerMushroom
|2 hr
|Kat
|25
|Paducah's Riverfront / Owensboro's
|3 hr
|Paxton
|10
|Jennifer Horbelt (Dec '14)
|21 hr
|ORLY
|43
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC