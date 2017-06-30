1 person hurt after building explosio...

1 person hurt after building explosion in Paducah, KY

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

PADUCAH, KY - One person was hurt in a building explosion in Paducah, Kentucky. According to the Paducah Fire Department, it's at the Old US Food Service building on North 10th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Paducah IRS and US mail closed down. WTH? 1 min Facts 13
Linwood Paducah Chrysler-Dodge fail. 22 min john 1
John Huddleston the woman beater. 35 min really 8
I can dish it... 55 min Jail Lo 4
bub wooley (Jun '16) 3 hr Gay Boy 32
Sexiest part of a woman's body (Nov '12) 4 hr Mike 39
Drop a word, add a word (Nov '12) 5 hr Chanta53 8,954
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,389 • Total comments across all topics: 282,229,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC