Two juveniles and a Paducah man face multiple charges
Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky. A juvenile was taken into custody on charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.
