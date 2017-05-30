Sound Advice: Legendary Shack Shakers with Jesse Dayton

There is one band on the planet that can exist comfortably - or at all - at the center of a Venn diagram which impossibly includes Stephen King, Robert Plant, Jello Biafra, Billy Bob Thornton, Reverend Horton Heat, Marty Stuart, The Mute Comp Physical Theatre of Copenhagen, GEICO, The Far Side , The Jesus Lizard, The Damned, The Black Keys and Rancid. That's the Legendary Shack Shakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.