Sound Advice: Legendary Shack Shakers...

Sound Advice: Legendary Shack Shakers with Jesse Dayton

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

There is one band on the planet that can exist comfortably - or at all - at the center of a Venn diagram which impossibly includes Stephen King, Robert Plant, Jello Biafra, Billy Bob Thornton, Reverend Horton Heat, Marty Stuart, The Mute Comp Physical Theatre of Copenhagen, GEICO, The Far Side , The Jesus Lizard, The Damned, The Black Keys and Rancid. That's the Legendary Shack Shakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Paducah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Animal Control 21 min TheTruth 8
Lori jaylin young 1 hr Bear 1
Beat criminal defense attorney in western key? 1 hr Facts 25
Audrionna Howard "pookie" 2 hr Haha 2
Tab aderall post didnt last long 3 hr XXX 1
Dunkin donuts 4 hr Dan 11
Douglas Henry 4 hr Marty 2
See all Paducah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Paducah Forum Now

Paducah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Paducah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Paducah, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,514,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC