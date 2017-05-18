Paducah woman accused of driving through yards, tearing up property
Melanie M. Wilkins, 43, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc , first offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; receiving stolen property ; possession of handgun by convicted felon; and giving an officer a false name or address. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, at around 10:57 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, deputies were dispatched to a home on McNeil-Alsip Road.
