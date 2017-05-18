Paducah, KY man wanted for multiple warrants by McCracken County Police
The McCracken County Sheriff Department is currently seeking the public's assistance locating Allen Shane Beasley, 43, of Paducah, Kentucky. Beasley is currently wanted for numerous outstanding warrants out of McCracken County including but not limited to bail jumping, contempt of court, fleeing or evading police and assault of a police officer.
