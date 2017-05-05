Paducah, KY man injured after tree falls on vehicle while driving

On May 5, 2017 at approximately 12:48 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was sent to the area of the 1900 block of North Friendship Road to investigate an injury crash. Deputies found that Allen J. Combel Jr., 27, of Paducah, was traveling north on North Friendship Road in the 1900 block with his 2-week-old son at the time of the crash.

