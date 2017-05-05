Paducah, KY man injured after tree falls on vehicle while driving
On May 5, 2017 at approximately 12:48 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was sent to the area of the 1900 block of North Friendship Road to investigate an injury crash. Deputies found that Allen J. Combel Jr., 27, of Paducah, was traveling north on North Friendship Road in the 1900 block with his 2-week-old son at the time of the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
Paducah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tilghman needs renamed
|25 min
|Pennywise
|25
|Ladies stay off your Gd cell phones. It's so so...
|1 hr
|family friend
|5
|the 4 that got arrested out of jail?
|1 hr
|funky like a monkey
|15
|McCracken County Social Services? (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|grown upno
|7
|Looking for a good time
|2 hr
|Which one
|6
|Please get me another car son
|2 hr
|WisenHymer
|3
|I still want a car James!
|3 hr
|WisenHymer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Paducah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC