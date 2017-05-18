Paducah, KY man arrested on multiple charges after running from police
Paris Thomas, 26, of Murray Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky was arrested on charges of having no registration, second-degree fleeing or evading police, driving with no operator's license, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. The driver then pulled the vehicle into a parking lot, jumped from the vehicle and ran from the officer on foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
