"Mother Nature' extending delay of Paducah's transient boat dock

There are 5 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Monday May 15, titled "Mother Nature' extending delay of Paducah's transient boat dock.

By Laurel Black Paducah Sun Unstable weather and river conditions have contributed to a delay in the completion of Paducah's transient boat dock, part of an ongoing project intended to develop the riverfront and draw recreational boaters from the Ohio River to the downtown area. Floods have delayed shipments of materials from Missouri and Arkansas, and the current state of the Ohio River isn't conducive to assembling the 20-foot-wide, 340-foot-long dock, City Engineer and Public Works Director Rick Murphy said.

newsjunkie

United States

#1 Monday May 15
Maybe Mother Nature trying to send a message what a dumb idea this thing was. Huge waste of money while City says it has no money for more important needs than a boat dock.
Adam

United States

#2 Monday May 15
I'll believe it when I see it
then see it duh

Paducah, KY

#3 Monday May 15
Adam wrote:
I'll believe it when I see it
Well then, drive down to the riverfront anytime this week, day or night, and you can see the dock.

newsjunkie

United States

#4 Monday May 15
I've never understood spending hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money to build something that caters to a tiny portion of the local population. Mainly boats passing by. Maybe some fuel sales. No one locally other than fuel companies will benefit to any degree. This and the rock dump in the river has to go down as dumbest thing ever done. There was once a dock with fuel below the Executive Inn Showroom. It didn't last long.
Our Tax Dollars

Paducah, KY

#5 Tuesday May 16
newsjunkie wrote:
I've never understood spending hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money to build something that caters to a tiny portion of the local population. Mainly boats passing by. Maybe some fuel sales. No one locally other than fuel companies will benefit to any degree. This and the rock dump in the river has to go down as dumbest thing ever done. There was once a dock with fuel below the Executive Inn Showroom. It didn't last long.
Our tax dollars are being spent so Rick Murphy can dock his boat.
