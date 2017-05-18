There are on the West Kentucky News story from Monday May 15, titled "Mother Nature' extending delay of Paducah's transient boat dock. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

By Laurel Black Paducah Sun Unstable weather and river conditions have contributed to a delay in the completion of Paducah's transient boat dock, part of an ongoing project intended to develop the riverfront and draw recreational boaters from the Ohio River to the downtown area. Floods have delayed shipments of materials from Missouri and Arkansas, and the current state of the Ohio River isn't conducive to assembling the 20-foot-wide, 340-foot-long dock, City Engineer and Public Works Director Rick Murphy said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at West Kentucky News.