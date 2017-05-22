McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct
There are 2 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Thursday May 18, titled McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:
By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun A McCracken County grand jury indicted a local deputy jailer earlier this month on 16 counts of first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Sgt. Ben Green, 31, was indicted May 5 and arrested May 8. He bonded out the same day.
#1 Friday May 19
Who didn't see THAT coming! Lol
#2 Friday May 19
Those paedophiles got what they deserved. Hope y'all know that's what a "protective custody inmate" is. It could also be informants, but knowing Ben it was the kiddie fiddlers. Be honest with you, I think he should get a promotion.
