McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct

There are 2 comments on the West Kentucky News story from Thursday May 18, titled McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct. In it, West Kentucky News reports that:

By Kat Russell The Paducah Sun A McCracken County grand jury indicted a local deputy jailer earlier this month on 16 counts of first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor. Sgt. Ben Green, 31, was indicted May 5 and arrested May 8. He bonded out the same day.

Hmmm....

Paducah, KY

#1 Friday May 19
Who didn't see THAT coming! Lol
Not_Allowed_to_k now

Mayfield, KY

#2 Friday May 19
Those paedophiles got what they deserved. Hope y'all know that's what a "protective custody inmate" is. It could also be informants, but knowing Ben it was the kiddie fiddlers. Be honest with you, I think he should get a promotion.

